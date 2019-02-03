Tom Brady Rewrites Super Bowl Record Books With First Pass Vs. Rams

It sure looked like the New England Patriots were going to march down the field for a score on the first drive of Super Bowl LIII.

But as we’ve learned in so many past championship games, you probably should expect the unexpected.

After Cordarrelle Patterson took the opening kickoff 38 yards to New England’s 39-yard line, the Patriots gained 27 yards on four straight rushing plays to move the ball to the Los Angeles Rams’ 34-yard line. The drive quickly was brought to a halt though, as Tom Brady’s first pass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was intercepted by Cory Littleton.

Brady is picked! He becomes the 3rd QB to ever throw an INT on the first pass of the game! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/nOBidaLdQo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2019

The Patriots QB joined a pretty exclusive group in the process, a fraternity he certainly wishes he didn’t have his name etched into.

Tom Brady is the 3rd starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl. He joins Jim Kelly (XXVI) and Ron Jaworski (XV). It's the first time all season Brady has thrown an interception on the Patriots' opening drive. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2019

For what it’s worth, Jim Kelly’s 1991 Buffalo Bills and Ron Jaworski’s 1980 Philadelphia Eagles both were on the losing end of their respective Super Bowls.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports