Watch World Champion Patriots Receive Hero’s Welcome By Fans At Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are back home, and they brought a new piece of hardware with them.

The Patriots capped off their 2018 season with a gutsy 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. It was a campaign filled with ups and downs, but New England ultimately saved its best games for last and secured the Lombardi Trophy in the process.

While it effectively was a home game in Atlanta on Sunday, it was 100 percent Patriots fans when the Super Bowl LIII champs arrived back in Foxboro on Monday.

Check out some highlights of the Pats’ return to Gillette Stadium:

The best welcome home from the best fans. #WeGotEverything pic.twitter.com/iRWu4HroTm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

The celebration continues Tuesday when the Patriots roll around the city of Boston for a Super Bowl victory parade.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports