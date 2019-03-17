2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Auto Club 400 Online, On TV

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontanta, California. Austin Dillon will start at the pole alongside Kevin Harvick, while Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano will round out the top five.

Will Busch make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph in Phoenix? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Auto Club online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO:, fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images