Michigan Vs. Michigan State: Watch Big Ten Championship Game Online

Duke vs. UNC is college basketball’s clear-cut No. 1 rivalry.

But Michigan vs. Michigan State? Well, that’s nothing to snuff at.

The No. 6 Spartans till take on the No. 10 Wolverines on Sunday in the Big Ten Championship Game. The winner will receive an automatic bid in the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, though both squads obviously are bound for March Madness, anyway.

This should be a good one.

Here’s how to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV l CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports Images