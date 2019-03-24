2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Martinsville Cup Race Online, On TV

Are you ready for some short-track racing?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Joey Logano will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola, while Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin will round out the top five.

Will Kyle Busch make it three wins in a row following his recent triumphs in Phoenix and Fontana? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 STP 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images