Brad Marchand Reacts To Being Voted NHL’s Best And Worst Trash Talker

Brad Marchand is among the most polarizing players in the NHL, and his trash talk is similarly divisive.
In an NHL Players Association poll published Wednesday morning, the Boston Bruins winger was voted by his peers as the best trash talker in the league. It’s a fitting an honor for a player who prides himself on getting under his opponents’ skin.
There’s just one problem, however: Marchand also was voted as the NHL’s worst trash talker.
Check out his predictably snarky reaction:
Marchand isn’t the only player on both lists, though, as Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins also is pulling double-duty.
Here are the full results:
BEST (272 VOTES)
Marchand (21.3 percent)
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings (11.8 percent)
Ryan Reaves, Vegas Golden Knights (5.5 percent)
Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (4.8 percent)
Cousins (3.3 percent)
Other (53.3 percent)
WORST (256 VOTES)
Marchand (12.5 percent)
Antoine Roussel, Vancouver Canucks (5.5 percent)
P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators (5.1 percent)
Cousins (4.7 percent)
Brendan Lemieux, New York Rangers (3.5 percent
Other (68.8 percent)
There’s a lot to unpack in this year’s NHLPA player poll, especially for Bruins fans.
You can click the link below to view the poll in its entirety:
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP