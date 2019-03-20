Brad Marchand Reacts To Being Voted NHL’s Best And Worst Trash Talker

Brad Marchand is among the most polarizing players in the NHL, and his trash talk is similarly divisive.

In an NHL Players Association poll published Wednesday morning, the Boston Bruins winger was voted by his peers as the best trash talker in the league. It’s a fitting an honor for a player who prides himself on getting under his opponents’ skin.

There’s just one problem, however: Marchand also was voted as the NHL’s worst trash talker.

Check out his predictably snarky reaction:

Feeling so honored right now all those years of hard work has paid off!! Want to thank everyone who has supported me in this journey to best and worst trash talker and all my work colleagues around the NHL couldnt have done it without you! @NHLBruins @NHL @NHLPA pic.twitter.com/ofAj1DNFod — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 20, 2019

Marchand isn’t the only player on both lists, though, as Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins also is pulling double-duty.

Here are the full results:

BEST (272 VOTES)

Marchand (21.3 percent)

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings (11.8 percent)

Ryan Reaves, Vegas Golden Knights (5.5 percent)

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (4.8 percent)

Cousins (3.3 percent)

Other (53.3 percent)

WORST (256 VOTES)

Marchand (12.5 percent)

Antoine Roussel, Vancouver Canucks (5.5 percent)

P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators (5.1 percent)

Cousins (4.7 percent)

Brendan Lemieux, New York Rangers (3.5 percent

Other (68.8 percent)

There’s a lot to unpack in this year’s NHLPA player poll, especially for Bruins fans.

You can click the link below to view the poll in its entirety:

The players have spoken and the #NHLPAPlayerPoll is back! Often imitated but never duplicated, we surveyed 500+ NHL players on 20+ hockey-related questions covering skills, arenas, teams and a few other fun topics in between. The poll is LIVE ➡ https://t.co/NM2KqFuMr2 pic.twitter.com/GERt7CVGly — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 20, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images