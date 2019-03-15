Brandon Bolden Has Perfect Twitter Reaction After Rejoining Patriots

The New England Patriots brought back an old friend, signing running back/special teamer Brandon Bolden after he spent a year with the Miami Dolphins.

And it sure looks like Bolden is happy to be back.

The 29-year-old spent the first six years of his career with the Pats, and after inking a deal to make that number reach seven (at least), Bolden took to social media to share his excitement.

First, he fired off this tweet.

He then shared this post on Instagram.

Yeah, it’s like he never left.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images