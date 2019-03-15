Brandon Bolden Rejoining Patriots Has Tom Brady Dropping F-Bombs On Instagram

Brandon Bolden seems pretty excited to be back with the New England Patriots — but his quarterback might be even more jazzed.

The Pats on Thursday officially brought back Bolden, a running back/special teamer, after he spent a season with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to bolting for South Beach, the 29-year-old spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Pats.

Once the news became official, Bolden reacted on both Twitter and Instagram. Brady decided to comment on the Instagram post, and the 41-year-old just couldn’t help but drop an obscenity out of pure jubilation.

(You can see the NSFW comment from Brady to Bolden here)

Yeah, Brady’s fired up.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images