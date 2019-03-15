Jesse James Throws Shade At Steelers After Signing With Lions In Free Agency

Antonio Brown apparently isn’t the only now-former Steeler who’s happy he got out of Pittsburgh.

Less than a week after the Steelers traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh saw its No. 1 tight end walk in free agency as Jesse James signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

James, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers, was exposed to no shortage of drama throughout his time in the Steel City, with most of the issues being centered around Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin. And during his introductory press conference in Detroit on Thursday, James threw a little jab at his former team.

New Lions tight end Jesse James says he is glad to get away from the drama within the Steelers organization. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 14, 2019

Can you blame him?

It should be interesting to see if there’s any less drama in Pittsburgh now that both Brown and Bell have moved on. But if the recent dynamic remains, the franchise might have to consider making some changes.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports