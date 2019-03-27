Captain America Might ‘Cut Ties’ With Tom Brady Over Donald Trump

First Harry Potter, now Captain America.

Tom Brady is taking some hits from the world’s most beloved fictional characters.

In a cover story with The Hollywood Reporter in advance of the release of the much anticipated debut “Avengers: Endgame,” Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Studios hits, was asked if he would consider playing the New England Patriots quarterback in a future biopic.

Evans, a native of Boston, is an outspoken supporter of the Patriots, but the actor is reconsidering his loyalty to Brady because of the 41-year-old’s alleged support of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t know,” Evans said. “I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb s—, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough.”

“I think maybe a couple of years ago,” he continues, “I might have tried to pull some, like, mental gymnastics to compartmentalize, but I don’t know if I can anymore. So I’m just hoping he’s woken up.”

Brady has not spoken publicly about Trump since his election, but the quarterback has golfed with Trump and a ‘MAGA’ hat famously appeared in his locker during an interview in 2015.

Pretty big 180 here from Cap, who gushed over Brady and Pats on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2017.

But hey, if Thanos eliminating half of all living being in the universe doesn’t change you, what else could?

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images