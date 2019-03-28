Jon Gruden ‘Cried For Three Days’ After Trading Khalil Mack To Bears

Chicago Bears fans were crying tears of joy when they were able to acquire Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders, but it was quite the opposite on the other side of the deal.

At Tuesday’s NFL coaches breakfast, Jon Gruden said he “cried for three days” following the trade that sent Mack to the Bears in exchange for two first-round picks, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Jon Gruden said he “cried for three days” after trading Khalil Mack. “I wanted to coach Khalil Mack. He knows that.” He said trading Mack helped him do everything the Raiders have done this offseason. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) March 26, 2019

Mack is sure to help the Bears’ already-strong defense, who led the NFC North champs to a 12-4 record last season. The Raiders on the other hand finished at 4-12 in Gruden’s first year at the helm in a decade.

We’d advise Raider fans against watching any Bears games this season. Seeing Mack’s pass rushing skills in another uniform could bring you to tears alongside Gruden.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images