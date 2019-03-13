Charlie McAvoy, Artemi Panarin Drop Gloves In Surprisingly Epic Fight

It’s not every night Charlie McAvoy drops the gloves.

In fact, before Tuesday night’s tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Boston Bruins defenseman had just one NHL scrap under his belt.

But that would change against the Jackets.

With the Bruins down 5-2 in the second period, McAvoy laid a pretty big hit on Panarin, and the Columbus forward took exception, hawking the young Bruin and eventually dropping the gloves.

And for two players that are not exactly known for their enforcing, they offered up a pretty good bout, with both landing their fair share of hooks.

(You can watch the fight here. Click here to see the lead-up to the fight.)

McAvoy sparked something in the Bruins, who scored two more goals in the period to make it 5-4 heading into the third period.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images