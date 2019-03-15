Charlie McAvoy’s Sixth Goal Of Season Cuts Jets’ Lead In Half

A late first-period goal from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy helped Boston begin its comeback against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place on Thursday.

The Bruins were down 2-0 early in the first period when McAvoy received a pass in the skates from forward David Krejci. The young blueliner proceeded to send the puck past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck to cut Boston’s deficit in half. It marked the sixth goal of the season for McAvoy.

Boston leveled the score in the second period with a goal from Joakim Nordstrom.

To see McAvoy’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports