Chris Wagner Honored By Fan Support In First Year With Bruins

Chris Wagner has turned out to be quite the acquisition for the Boston Bruins.

The Walpole, Mass. native has become a massive hit among Bruins fans for his local ties, but also his production on the ice.

Wagner has enjoyed his most productive offensive season in his first in the Black and Goal, with a career-high 12 goals and six assists, earning him NESN’s Seventh Player Award.

To hear Wagner’s comments on the honor, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.