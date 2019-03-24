Duke-UCF Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Sunday’s second-round matchup between top-seeded Duke and ninth-seeded UCF will be one of the most watched games thus far through the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Duke Blue Devils made it to the second round by way of stomping the North Dakota State Bison’s 85-62. The Blue Devils were led by none other than RJ Barrett, who had 26 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, and Zion Williamson, who dropped 25 points and three rebounds in the victory.

The UCF Knights did the same thing to their opponent, defeating the VCU Rams 73-58 for the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory. The Knights were led by BJ Taylor, who notched 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Tacko Fall, who tallied 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Players to watch during this highly anticipated matchup include Duke’s Barrett, who leads the Blue Devils with 23 points per game, and UCF’s Taylor, who leads the Knights with 16 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Duke-UCF:

Start Time: Sunday, March 24, at 5:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images