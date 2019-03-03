Everton Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Anything can happen when neighbors meet on the field of play.

Liverpool will travel just over one mile to visit Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park in a Premier League Round 29 game. This will be the 200th Merseyside derby the teams have played in England’s top flight, and the Reds have been dominant lately, winning nine and drawing nine of their last 18 meetings with Everton.

Team news

Everton might be able to call upon midfielder Andre Gomes, whom manager Marco Silva rested Tuesday in the Toffees’ win over Cardiff. However fullback Leighton Baines will be out due to a rib injury.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is racing back to fitness after an ankle injury cut short his outing in last Sunday’s draw against Manchester United and caused him to miss Wednesday’s win over Watford.

NBC Sports Network will broadcast Everton versus Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, March 3, at 11:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com