Alex Cora Shares Simple Message Ahead Of Red Sox Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox are ready to go.

Thursday will mark the beginning of the Red Sox’s title defense, as they will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park to kick off the 2019 season.

After a wildly successful 2018 campaign, the Red Sox are bringing back much of the same roster for the upcoming year. As such, expectations remain sky high, both outside and inside the organization.

Manager Alex Cora has made clear he thinks the Red Sox can continue to grow in 2019 and become even more dominant, and he reiterated that with a pretty simple message on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Between this and Mookie Betts’ hype video, we’d say the Sox have high hopes for this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images