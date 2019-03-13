J.D. Martinez Scratched From Red Sox Lineup With Back Tightness

The Boston Red Sox aren’t taking any chances when it comes to J.D. Martinez.

The Red Sox designated hitter was scratched from the lineup Wednesday with back tightness, according to reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. Martinez was in the original lineup and hitting fourth and playing left field in Boston’s lineup for its spring training game against the Minnesota Twins.

It doesn’t sound like too much of an issue, especially this early in the season when there’s really no point in pushing the player. Martinez enjoyed a relatively healthy debut season in Boston, playing in 150 games for the World Series champions, easing any concerns about nagging injuries that kept him out of 85 games over the course of his 2016 and 2017 seasons. He also played through an ankle injury in the playoffs.

Martinez has appeared in six games this spring for the Red Sox and has scuffled so far, going just 1-for-16 with four strikeouts. Bryce Brentz will replace Martinez in Wednesday’s lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images