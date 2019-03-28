Jon Lester Opens Up About 2014 Contract Negotiations With Red Sox

When the Boston Red Sox reached a contract extension with Chris Sale, it was at least partially evident that the club did not want to make the same mistake they admittedly made with Jon Lester in 2014.

Red Sox owner John Henry said earlier in spring training that they botched negotiations with their lefty ace after winning the World Series in 2013.

“I think we blew the Jon Lester (negotiations),” Henry said. “We blew it not re-signing him in spring training.”

So after another World Series title, the Sox made due to lock up their new lefty ace in Sale.

But what about Lester?

Now 35, Lester still is producing with the Chicago Cubs, who he signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with in 2015, going 61-33 with a 3.33 ERA since heading to Chicago.

And apparently the former Red Sox heard Henry’s comments.

“I don’t know if it necessarily makes me feel good,” Lester told Bob Nightengale of USA Today, “but it’s nice when anybody admits they screwed up, whether you want to hear it or not. It’s kind of a nice gesture.”

Lester fondly reminisced on his time in Boston.

“I’m grateful for everything the Red Sox did for me,” Lester said. “I grew up there, went through a lot of things there, and they were unbelievable to me and my family. I would have liked that negotiation to go a little bit differently, but I love the outcome. I wouldn’t have changed that.”

Lester was a fan favorite in Boston and one of the team’s best postseason pitches. He was an integral piece to the Sox’s 2013 title, going 2-0 in the World Series with an 0.59 ERA.

