Jubilant Antonio Brown Shows Love For Raiders In Poolside Instagram Post

It’s safe to say Antonio Brown is glad to be out of Pittsburgh.

The Steelers on Saturday reportedly traded the superstar wideout to the Oakland Raiders for two draft picks. The trade technically isn’t official yet, but for all intents and purposes is a done deal, and puts a cap on a bizarre conclusion to Brown’s career in the Steel City.

After news of the trade broke, Brown laid by a pool, took to Instagram and celebrated joining the Raiders.

Take a look:

AB is so happy to be a Raider ☠️ (via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/2q6wqdFkYd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2019

Sweet push ups, Antonio.

At 30 years old, it’s fair to wonder whether Brown is deserving of being the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, as the Raiders reportedly made him. It’s also fair to wonder whether he’s worth the headache.

Jon Gruden has his work cut out for him.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images