Julian Edelman Makes Appearance At Staples Center To Support Celtics

One No. 11 came to support another Saturday night at the Boston Celtics game.

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman was in the building at Staples Center to support the Celtics as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 120-107.

The New England Patriots wide receiver donned a No. 11 C’s jersey and made sure to greet the team before the action and even caught up with Lakers legend (and former Celtic) Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq 🤝 Julian Edelman That's 7 combined championship rings 👏 pic.twitter.com/3Ly8OYXCMJ — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2019

The Celtics continue their West Coast road trip Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images