Kyle Van Noy Claps Back At Pro Bowler Throwing Shade At ‘Patriot Way’

Say what you want about the “Patriot Way,” but Bill Belichick’s plan of attack has accounted for nothing but success.

New England added to its trophy case last month with its Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams, marking the sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. But despite deep playoff run after deep playoff run by the Patriots, some NFL players still like to take jabs at how things are run in Foxboro.

Lane Johnson has become the poster child of this crusade, but Eric Ebron got in on the action via Twitter on Tuesday. After the Colts tight end campaigned for free agent Landon Collins to take his talents to Indianapolis, Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs countered by pitching the star safety on Detroit. But considering ex-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is at the helm in the Motor City, Ebron didn’t think Collins would have any interest in joining the Lions.

Enter Kyle Van Noy, who reminded his fellow NFLers of the success he’s had since being traded to the Pats.

💍💍 😉 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) March 6, 2019

Mic drop.

There’s no doubt New England runs a tighter ship than most teams around the league. But all of that tends to pay off in January and February, and the Patriots often get the last laugh.

