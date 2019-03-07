Tuukka Rask Knows Less Playing Time Will Keep Him ‘More Fresh’ For Playoffs

Tuukka Rask has been on an absolute tear for the Boston Bruins, posting a 14-0-3 record in his last 17 starts with a 1.88 goals-against average during that stretch.

The goalie went 7-0-1 in the month of February and has given his team a chance to win every time he’s between the pipes.

As it stands, the Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division with a 40-17-9 record heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston sits just two points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

So while it’s crucial for head coach Bruce Cassidy to tote out his best lineup each night, especially to maintain second place, it’s just as crucial for the team to be as rested as possible heading into the playoffs. Boston also has Jaroslav Halak behind Rask, with the former currently riding a seven-game point streak with a 5-0-2 record.

But Rask knows he’ll be rested more than usual over the remaining 16 regular-season games and he’s perfectly fine with that. He explained why during in an interview with The Athletic’s Joe McDonald.

“You’re going to be more fresh (for the playoffs),” Rask said. “These days it’s hard to play 60 or 70 games and then go for a 25-game run in the playoffs without any dips; it’s a grind.

“It’s going to help our team in the playoffs, and the run to the playoffs when you have two goalies sharing the net and the team feels comfortable with both goalies playing,” he added. “That’s been the mentality, especially this year.”

Rask, a 12-year-NHL-veteran, isn’t worried so much about how many starts he gets each season. He’s more concerned about what helps the Bruins be the most prepared come playoff time.

“I’ve played enough games (in my career) that I don’t need to hit a certain amount every season,” Rask said. “It’s more important to think what’s going to benefit our team. I’m happy that we have this situation going on now, because I don’t want it to be all about me. I want to have another guy where we can share the net.”

Both Rask and Halak have played pivotal roles during Boston’s 17-game point streak. If the duo can continue the strong play throughout the postseason, it likely will be a long playoff run for the Bruins.

