Minnesota-Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Can the tenth-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers pull off another upset?

Minnesota defeated the No. 7-seeded Louisville Cardinals on Thursday and are looking to do more damage in the tournament when they take on the No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night. The Golden Gophers’ victory Thursday was its first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.

This will be the second time Minnesota and Michigan State square up this season as they faced off in early February with the Spartans coming out on top handily 79-55.

Here’s how to watch Minnesota-Michigan:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images