NASCAR Fans Will Either Love Or Hate Kyle Busch’s Reaction To Winning At Fontana

For better or for worse, Kyle Busch is NASCAR’s most unique personality.

The ever-controversial NASCAR driver won Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. It was Busch’s 200th career victory across NASCAR’s three national series, putting “Rowdy” alongside racing legend Richard Petty as the only drivers to reach the milestone. Of course, Busch’s accomplishment isn’t quite on the same level as Petty’s, as all of “The King’s” 200 career wins came on the Cup Series. Busch, by comparison, has 53 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series wins to go along with 94 Xfinity Series victories and 53 triumphs on the Truck Series.

Now, for most people, their first reaction when they win something is to yell “Yeah!” or “Woo!” or something. But when Busch crossed the finish line Sunday afternoon, he started belting out T-Pain lyrics.

“Awesome race car! Thank you, thank you, thank you! ‘All I do is win, win, win no matter what!’”

Kyle Busch wins at Auto Club Speedway! pic.twitter.com/1N6Ax8LMxL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 17, 2019

Yeah, pretty dorky. But hey, it’s more interesting than the generic responses you get after most NASCAR victories.

Busch is on fire to start the 2019 season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver already has two victories and has finished top-five in four of five races. He currently sits atop the Cup standings.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images