NESN Patriots Podcast: How New England Can Fill Rob Gronkowski’s Void

The New England Patriots will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski for at least the beginning of the 2019 season, leaving a giant void in their offense.

So, how do the Patriots move on without the recently retired tight end? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed that on this week’s NESN Patriots Podcast.

With over $17 million in cap room and six selections in the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Patriots actually have plenty of options. They could sign one of the top receivers on the open market, try to swing a splash trade or move up in the draft to take a top target.

New NESN Patriots Podcast: @DougKyed & @ZackCoxNESN discuss Rob Gronkowski's retirement & what it means for the Pats in 2019.

-Chances Gronk comes back?

-Injuries piled up

-How Belichick builds roster now — NESN (@NESN) March 25, 2019

