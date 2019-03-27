NFL Conducting Its Own Fact-Finding Investigation On Robert Kraft

Even if New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is found not guilty and escapes punishment from the law on two first-degree misdemeanor solicitation charges, he still could face the wrath of the NFL.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the league’s annual meeting that the NFL is conducting its own fact-finding investigation and will punish Kraft based on that rather than when the case is legally resolved, via The Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy.

Goodell asked if NFL will decide its potential penalty vs. Kraft when his case is legally resolved. "No, when we get all the facts." NFL is conducting its own investigation. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) March 27, 2019

Kraft would be punished based on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“I think we said several weeks ago, the personal conduct policy applies to everybody,” Goodell said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Commissioners, owners, executives, players, coaches, and it will be applied to everybody. But it will be done after we get all the facts and we have all the information. We will be fair and smart about it, and that’s what we will do.”

Police say Kraft was caught on videotape receiving sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan 19 and 20. Kraft apologized in a statement last week but has denied any illegal activity.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images