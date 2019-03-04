NFL Execs Question How Much Cardinals Can Actually Get In Josh Rosen Trade

At this time last year, some NFL draft experts were penciling in quarterback Josh Rosen as the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Rosen didn’t go first overall, but he still landed in the top 10 when the Arizona Cardinals called his name with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Coincidentally, the Cardinals own the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, and many predict them to grab quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick. If they do that, Rosen would be the odd man out, and Arizona could try to trade the first-round pick after just one season.

If that’s ultimately what Arizona decides to do, there might not be much return on that investment. In a post-NFL draft combine version of his “Football Morning in America” column, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner said he didn’t think the Cardinals would get more than a third-round pick for Rosen. A veteran general manager agreed with the assessment.

“Probably a three,” the GM told King, noting, “Not what the Cardinals would think his value is.”

And then there’s this from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

“A few execs I spoke to believe the Cardinals will have a very difficult time getting more than a third-round pick for Josh Rosen should they lock-in on Murray a year after trading up to take Rosen 10th overall,” La Canfora wrote Monday.

That would be great news for any team looking for a quarterback of the future. Rosen’s numbers — 55.2 percent completion percentage, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games — might not scream can’t-miss prospect, but good luck finding anyone who thinks Rosen had an environment conducive to success. Parting with just a third-rounder in order to get a first-round talent seems like a worthwhile gamble.

The New England Patriots seem like they might be among the teams who would give Arizona a call if Rosen is made available, if New England is indeed searching for Tom Brady’s successor. And there’s this: The Patriots currently have three third-round picks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images