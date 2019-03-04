Watch Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Get Helped Off Ice After Taking Puck To Face

The Boston Bruins suffered a serious injury scare Monday morning.
Defenseman Zdeno Chara went down after taking a puck to the face during practice at Warrior Ice Arena. The 41-year-old captain eventually was helped off the ice by team trainers.
Chara won’t need stitches and will be “fine,” according to NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys.
Here’s a video of the scary scene at Bruins practice:
The Bruins can ill-afford to lose additional bodies on their blue line. Defenseman Kevan Miller is looking at a potentially extended absence as he recovers from a lower-body injury.
Boston returns to the ice Tuesday night when it hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The Bruins have earned a point in 16 straight games.
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images
