Watch Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Get Helped Off Ice After Taking Puck To Face

The Boston Bruins suffered a serious injury scare Monday morning.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara went down after taking a puck to the face during practice at Warrior Ice Arena. The 41-year-old captain eventually was helped off the ice by team trainers.

Chara won’t need stitches and will be “fine,” according to NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys.

Here’s a video of the scary scene at Bruins practice:

Scary sight for #NHLBruins⁠ fans. ⁠ Captain Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face during practice today. Word from B’s: He probably won’t need stitches and will be fine. AKA he is a Hockey player! Count your chiclets!

The Bruins can ill-afford to lose additional bodies on their blue line. Defenseman Kevan Miller is looking at a potentially extended absence as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Boston returns to the ice Tuesday night when it hosts the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The Bruins have earned a point in 16 straight games.

