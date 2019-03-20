NFL Rumors: Jets Add New Backup Quarterback Behind Starter Sam Darnold

With Josh McCown still mulling his NFL future, the New York Jets reportedly have added a new backup quarterback.

The Jets on Wednesday agreed to a one-year contract with Trevor Siemian, according to the QB’s agent, Mike McCartney.

Excited for QB @TrevorSiemian agreeing to a one year deal with the @nyjets — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 20, 2019

Siemian’s deal is worth $2 million, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old reportedly can earn up to $3 million with incentives.

Siemian figures to serve as New York’s No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Donald, who started 13 games for the Jets as a rookie last season after being selected third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Siemian doesn’t quite have the experience of McCown, who turns 40 in July, but the former seventh-round pick started 24 games for the Denver Broncos between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He spent last season backing up Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings but didn’t see the field.

Darnold, who turns 22 in June, showed flashes of his potential in 2018. The USC product threw for 2,865 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Jets, coming off their third straight last-place finish in the AFC East, also have quarterback Davis Webb on their roster.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images