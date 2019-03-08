Patriots Fans Plead For Danny Amendola’s Return To New England After Dolphins Release

Danny Amendola is on his way to the open market, and New England Patriots fans couldn’t be more excited about a potential reunion.

It was revealed Friday afternoon that the Dolphins are parting ways with Amendola after just one season. The veteran wideout signed a two-year, $12 million contract with Miami last March and led the team in both catches (59) and receiving yards (575) in the 2018 campaign.

The Patriots immediately were identified as a potential landing spot for Amendola, who was a key member of two Super Bowl-winning teams over the course of his five-year stint in New England. In fact, the 33-year-old himself reportedly is interested in a return with the Pats.

New England’s diehard fan base sure would like to see a reunion, and it expressed those feelings in reaction to Amendola’s farewell message to the Dolphins.

Foxboro on line 1…. — markpmac (@markpmac) March 8, 2019

Come back home, Dola! 💙❤️ — Robertinhacor (@betacorodrigues) March 8, 2019

Cool, now come to New England — Yazan Zaidan (@Yazan_Zaidan) March 8, 2019

Amendola reportedly isn’t the only player looking to throw on a Patriots uniform again either. Martellus Bennett allegedly is interested in coming out of retirement to join New England in wake of his brother Michael Bennett’s reported trade to the reigning Super Bowl champions Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports