Peter King Proposes New NFL Rule In Wake Of Lions’ Offseason Moves

The Detroit Lions were very active Monday, and it wasn’t difficult to notice a theme among the players they reportedly agreed to contracts with.

The Lions kicked off the day by coming to terms with Danny Amendola, followed by a reported four-year agreement with cornerback Justin Coleman. But the biggest splash came later in the afternoon, as Detroit allegedly landed arguably the most sought-after defensive player on the open market, Trey Flowers.

The trend? All three players have played for the New England Patriots, the organization that groomed Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

In reacting to the Flower news, NBC’s Peter King proposed a new rule that the NFL might have no other choice but to incorporate in wake of recent events.

New NFL rule:

You can’t play for the Lions unless you’ve played for the Patriots. https://t.co/JdDHhhL2vF — Peter King (@peter_king) March 11, 2019

Not all players with New England ties agreed to join the Lions on Monday, though. Trent Brown reportedly is on the verge of becoming the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history thanks to a four-year deal with the Oakland Raiders.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports