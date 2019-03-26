Robert Kraft Officially Pleads Not Guilty In Solicitation Case, Requests Jury Trial

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft officially pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges of solicitation stemming from a Florida prostitution sting earlier this month.

Kraft’s attorneys also waived his right to an arraignment (which was scheduled for this Thursday) and requested a jury trial, according to court records.

Police say Kraft, 77, was caught on video receiving sex acts inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan. 19 and 20, resulting in the two misdemeanor charges. Kraft apologized in a statement over the weekend but has denied involvement in any illegal activity.

Last week, Kraft turned down an offer made by the prosecution to drop his charges in exchange for an admission that he would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.

A trial date has not yet been set.

