Tuukka Rask, Craig Anderson Both Solid Between Pipes In Bruins-Senators

Solid goaltending was one of the biggest stories from Saturday’s contest between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.

Tuukka Rask entered Saturday riding one of the hottest streaks of his career. The 31-year-old hadn’t lost in his last 18 starts (15-0-3), and entered the third period with 13 saves on 14 shots on target.

Ottawa’s Craig Anderson hasn’t been as fortunate as Rask lately. The 37-year-old hasn’t recorded a victory since Dec. 17 against the Nashville Predators, but has shined against the Bruins. The Ottawa backstop entered the third period with 25 saves on 26 shots faced.

To see how the two goalies matched up in Saturday’s tilt, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images