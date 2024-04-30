The Bruins are focused on closing out their first-round series against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but one Toronto player wasn’t afraid to bring up past memories leading up to Game 5 at TD Garden.

Boston held a 3-1 series last season against the Panthers, but Florida battled its way back and shocked the Black and Gold on Causeway Street in Game 7. The B’s are in a similar situation entering Game 5, but there’s been little discussion about last season’s first-round series.

Jim Montgomery and Bruins leaders admitted they’ve learned from their past mistakes, but Ryan Reaves hopes Toronto begins a comeback rally Tuesday night.

“(The Bruins) gave up a 3-1 lead last year. Sports is a crazy thing,” Reaves told reporters, per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston. “We’ve all seen some crazy comebacks.”

There have been 32 teams in Stanley Cup playoff history to come back from a 3-1 deficit. The Bruins will be one of four teams entering Tuesday with a 3-1 series lead hoping to close out their first-round series.

Puck drop for Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.