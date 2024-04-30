BOSTON — The Bruins earned a convincing win in Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but head coach Jim Montgomery could make a lineup change to close out the best-of-seven first-round series.

Montgomery on Tuesday that there “might be” lineup changes or there “might not be” in Game 5 at TD Garden. There might have been a hint to one with Mason Lohrei getting work in on the second power-play unit at Warrior Ice Arena in place of Kevin Shattenkirk. It’s a big role for the rookie defenseman, but one he was excited to get an opportunity for.

“That’s a big part of my game,” Lohrei said. “It has been since I was in high school, I guess. “Excited to go out there with the guy, just try to move the puck around and get pucks at the net.”

The move hints that either Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort will be inserted into the lineup in place of Shattenkirk. Lohrei practiced on the second power-play unit with David Pastrnak, Danton Heinen, Pavel Zacha and James van Riemsdyk. It was a surreal experience for Lohrei, but he understood what the assignment would be for him Tuesday night.

“I mean, I’ve watched him all year. It’s pretty special,” Lohrei said. “Pretty cool to go from watching him growing up, doing what he does and then have a front row seat to it and now passing him the puck. Just get 88 the pill.”

Montgomery admitted Boston is preparing for as if Auston Matthews plays and didn’t suggest anything else otherwise. If Lohrei is given an increased special-teams role, it would show how much he’s grown since entering the lineup in Game 3.