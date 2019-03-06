Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make Catch While Talking To ESPN Crew

Jackie Bradley Jr. is forming his 2019 highlight reel early.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder made some flashy catches over the course of the 2018 season and was awarded a Gold Glove Award for his efforts. And now it seems the 28-year-old is quite the multitasker.

During Boston’s spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Bradley was mic’d up and chatting with ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” trio of Alex Rodriguez, Jess Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian when a ball was hit his way. The Gold Glove winner didn’t miss a beat, though, running over to make the catch.

Take a look:

You may remember right fielder Mookie Betts was in a similar position last spring against the Chicago Cubs. Betts wasn’t as successful, though, as he hilariously told the broadcast, “I ain’t getting this one, boys.”

We’re glad Bradley was able to fend off “a lot of sun” to make the out while not stopping his interview.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images