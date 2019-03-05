Yes, Tom Brady Brought Own Super Bowl Rings To ‘NFL 100’ Commercial

When Tom Brady goes to a party, he brings that real bling.

The New England Patriots quarterback was one of many NFL stars who appeared in “The 100-Year Game,” unquestionably the best commercial aired during Super Bowl LIII. At one point during the memorable ad, Brady handed his five Super Bowl rings (the commercial was shot before he won his sixth) to Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

In case you need your memory jogged, you can watch the commercial below:

As it turns out, Brady brought his actual Super Bowl rings (rather than that counterfeit trash) to the set.

That anecdote, as well as many more, can be seen in this lengthy, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the commercial:

(Note: The Brady bit comes around the 12:30 mark)

Good stuff.

Side note: Marshawn Lynch remains the coolest guy in all of professional sports.

