2019 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Bristol Cup Series Race Online, On TV

Are you ready for some short-track racing?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott will start on pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, while Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin will round out the top five.

Will Hamlin make it two wins in a row following his triumph last week in Texas? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Food City 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

