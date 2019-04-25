2019 NFL Draft Preview: Team Needs, Potential Busts, Hidden Gems, More

The 2019 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, and there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding this year’s event.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, and while most experts expect them to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, they still could consider other options, especially after selecting a highly touted signal-caller, Josh Rosen, in last year’s draft.

This year’s draft begins Thursday with Round 1, continues Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 and wraps up Saturday with Rounds 4 through 7. NESN.com will have you covered every step of the way, just like it has leading up to the league-altering showcase.

So, before the action gets underway, let's break down the 2019 NFL Draft from various angles

