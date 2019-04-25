Rob Gronkowski Gives Advice To NFL Prospects Ahead Of 2019 Draft

Rob Gronkowski learned a lot during his nine seasons with the New England Patriots. Now, he’s passing off that knowledge to the next wave of NFL players.

Nearly 300 aspiring NFLers will have their dream come true this week when their names are called during the 2019 draft. Regardless of where they’re selected, Gronkowski believes there are three principles all soon-to-be-rookies should abide by upon breaking into the league.

As a 3-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, @RobGronkowski knows a thing or two about having success in the NFL. Here are his tips for this year's draftees: pic.twitter.com/zWBnEm96Ww — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 25, 2019

It’s safe to say the three-time Super Bowl champion practiced what he preached.

Gronkowski’s now-former team owns the very last pick of the first round. Given the void Gronk created via his retirement, there’s a chance the defending champs could use their top pick on a tight end. If that ends up being the case, he’ll surely have big shoes (both literally and figuratively) to fill.

Never change, Gronk.

