Alex Cora Believes Red Sox Need To Pay More Attention To Detail Amid Slow Start

After going 2-6 through their first eight games of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the Boston Red Sox are looking to get back on track as they open a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

It’s difficult to pinpoint one factor that has caused Boston’s slow start, but manager Alex Cora believes it’s in part due to attention to detail, or a lack thereof.

“I love paying attention to detail,” Cora said on Friday. “That’s something I took pride in last year and right now we’re not paying attention to details, so that’s on us. That’s on me. That’s on the staff.”

Thumbnail photo via Mar 26, 2019; Mesa, AZ, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports