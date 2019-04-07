Alex Cora Believes There’s ‘No Frustration’ After Loss To Diamondbacks

Despite allowing the Arizona Diamondbacks to walk off with the win, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there is “no frustration” following their 5-4 loss at Chase Field.

The Sox were unable to get the big hit they needed when they had the bases loaded, but Cora still was pleased with the effort put forth by his lineup. Cora said the quality of the team’s at-bats has been improving, but with still plenty of room to grow.

