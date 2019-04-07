David Price Reveals He Changed Number Out Of Respect For This Player

Prior to the 2019 season, David Price changed jersey numbers from 24 to 10. It was a move that caught some off-guard and confused others.

Originally, Price told people to “figure it out” on their own. But now the lefty is opening up about the change.

The reason? Price wants to see Dwight Evans’ number to be retired at Fenway Park.

“As good of a player as he was, I believe he’ll be a Hall of Famer. That’s his legacy,” Price told MassLive on Friday. “He’s been so good to me ever since I’ve been here. I’d just like for him and his family to be able to see that number up in Fenway somewhere, at some point.”

So how did he end up with his current number?

Price likes the number 10 for a number of reasons. For one, the number honors his son Xavier, who Price has nicknamed “X,” which equals 10 in roman numerals.

The number 10 also is derived from his two most recent jersey numbers, from his number with the Sox (24) to the number he wore on his jersey with the Tampa Bay Rays and Detriot Tigers (14). Because 24 minus 14 equals 10.

“There’s a lot of ways you can go about it,“ he said. “So I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

The last player to wear the number 10 for the Red Sox was Ryan Hanigan during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

