Blue Jackets’ Brandon Dubinsky Continues To Throw Shade At Boston

Brandon Dubinsky has waged an all-out war against Boston sports teams.

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward turned the heat up on a, shall we say, less than sizzling-hot Boston-Columbus rivalry by calling out the TD Garden crowd after the Jackets’ 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 2.

With the second-round series shifting back to Columbus tied at one game apiece, Dubinsky has upped his troll game by shifting his attention to the Boston Celtics’ playoff run, donning a Milwaukee Bucks hat during an interview Monday.

Honestly, we have to give props where they are due. This is an epic troll job. But we’ll see if Dubinsky has what it takes to back his talk up in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images