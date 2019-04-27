Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Joined Rare Company With His Game 1 Heroics

Charlie Coyle had quite the Game 1 on Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins center committed a costly turnover that resulted in a Columbus Blue Jackets goal before they took the lead 12 seconds later. But Coyle potted the game-tying and game-winning overtime goals to give Boston a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The two goals, though, put the Weymouth, Mass. native in some pretty rare company. So rare, in fact, that only one other player had done what Coyle had.

Charlie Coyle is the second player in @NHLBruins history score a tying goal in the final five minutes of regulation and the overtime winner in a playoff game. He joined Patrice Bergeron in #Game7 of the 2013 Conference Quarterfinals (5-4 OT W vs. TOR). #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/4cqkQhp7l7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 26, 2019

Of course, Bruins fans are very familiar with the 2013 Game 7 comeback that sent TD Garden into a frenzy and sent the B’s on to the next round.

