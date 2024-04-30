These Trends Powered Bruins In Previous Maple Leafs Clinchers

BOSTON — The Bruins earn the opportunity on Tuesday night to potentially eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time since 2013.

Boston returns to TD Garden with a 3-1 series lead after a pair of key victories north of the border at Scotiabank Arena. The three previous eliminations came in Game 7’s, though the Bruins have the chance to take care of business and not let a talented Toronto team hang around.

Boston fought past the Maple Leafs during the postseason in 2013, 2018 and 2019 and appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals in two of those seasons. When the Bruins defended their home ice in those scenarios, these trends pushed Boston to advancement:

Thrive In The Third

Time and time again, the Bruins found their rhythm in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

The Bruins outscored the Maple Leafs 10-2 during the third period across the three previously-mentioned clinchers. Boston beat out Toronto 3-2in the final frame during a furious comeback in 2013 that set up a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime. The Bruins found the back of the net in thunderous fashion, trailing by three goals with under 12 minutes to go in regulation.

Boston rolled in that period again in 2018, scoring four straight goals to drive past Toronto in a 7-4 decision and the second elimination of the Maple Leafs in as many seasons.

2019 featured another clean slate over the final 20 minutes with the Bruins forcing a 3-0 advantage in the third period to close out a 5-1 victory over Toronto.

Dominate Even Strength

Boston made its difference at even strength as well across the three previous clinchers.

The Bruins outscored the Maple Leafs 13-6 on even-strength goals across the three games. Whatever situation arises, whether five-on-five or elsewhere, Boston has to lay the groundwork for another potential clincher on Tuesday night.