Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Earns Annual Bid As Selke Award Finalist

The NHL announced its finalist for the Frank J. Selke Award, given to the league’s best defensive forward, and Patrice Bergeron is among the three up for the award — because, duh.

This is the eighth consecutive season that Bergeron has been named as a finalist for the award, which he has won four times.

Here are your Selke Trophy nominees for the 2019 #NHLAwards presented by @Bridgestone. pic.twitter.com/SObkLIVsK8 — NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2019

He is nominated alongside St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

Bergeron is not considered the favorite to win this time around, given that he missed a significant portion of the season due to injury, while his counterparts, specifically Stone, were absolute defensive wagons throughout the season.

Still, Bergeron put up an incredibly impressive campaign on both sides of the puck, posting 79 points in just 65 games with a plus-23 rating.

Bergeron long has been considered the ultimate two-way forward, and this likely will not be the last time he is nominated for the Selke.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images