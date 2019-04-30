Bruins Players Gearing Up For ‘Physical’ Game 3 Against Blue Jackets

We are less than 24 hours from the start of Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, and players are gearing up for what could be a physical match.

After splitting the first two games of the best-of-seven series at TD Garden, Sean Kuraly believes both the Blue Jackets and their fan base will be riled up heading into Game 3 on home ice. Brandon Carlo said the Bruins think they know how the rest of the series will play out, including plenty of physicality between the two clubs.

