Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Hilariously Knocks Over Maple Leafs Forward In Game 5

BOSTON — Getting in Zdeno Chara’s way continues to be a poor decision.

Tyler Ennis felt Chara’s wrath early in Game 5 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, as seen on NESN. After Tuukka Rask smothered the puck a little over three minutes into Friday’s contest at TD Garden, Chara made sure to clear the area for his goaltender. The 5-foot-9 Ennis didn’t evade the premises quickly enough for Chara’s liking, so Boston’s captain took matters into his own hands.

Chara didn’t exactly light up Ennis, but their sheer difference in size made way for a pretty hilarious sequence.

You can check it out here.

Ennis shouldn’t feel too bad, as Chara has overpowered countless opponents over the course of his lengthy NHL career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images